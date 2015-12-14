BRIEF-Grobina reaches deal with creditor

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Grobina AS :
* Says Finnish auction house Saga Furs this year has completely removed mink collection from December auction
* As a result, sale for mink what was produced in this year, will be organized only in 3 auctions and December mink will not be traded
* Says management is working with its creditors on accumulated debt repayment transfer to 2016, providing repayment of debt of March and June 2016 mink auction revenue
* Says reached agreement with creditor Hedensted Grouppen on payment extension of debt which was accumulated in 2014, transfering its repayment from 2016 auction revenue
* Says thus submitted application of bankruptcy on Dec.11 by Hedensted Grouppenwill be withdrawn Source text for Eikon:
