FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tell announces changes it its shareholding structure
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 14, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tell announces changes it its shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Tell SA :

* Grupa Archidoc sells 1,579,568 shares or 22.93 percent stake in company, lowering its stake in Tell to 2.88 percent from 25.81 percent on Dec. 8

* On Dec. 9 Grupa Archidoc sold 198,124 shares or 2.88 percent stake in Tell

* 1,579,568 shares and 198,124 shares of Tell were sold at 10.85 zloty per share

* Luxemburg-based, Neo BPO Sarl, affiliated to Tomasz Slowinski, buys 753,010 shares or 10.93 percent stake in Tell at 10.86 zloty per share

* Idem Sp. z o.o. buys 826,558 shares or 12.0 percent stake in Tell

* Luxemburg-based, Silquern Sarl affiliated to Piotr Cholewa, buys 826,558 shares or 12.0 percent stake in Tell

* El Nido buys 753,010 shares or 10.93 percent stake in Tell

* Artur Wojtaszek, member of Tell’s management board, buys 19,890 shares of Tell at 10.85 zloty per share

* Grupa Archidoc is affiliated to Artur Wojtaszek, Tomasz Slowinski and Jerzy Motz, members of Tell’s supervisory board

* Piotr Cholewa is member of Tell’s supervisory board Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.