FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Discovery updates on refinancing of BEE deal by the Discovery Foundation
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 15, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Discovery updates on refinancing of BEE deal by the Discovery Foundation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Discovery Ltd :

* Refinancing of bee transaction by the discovery foundation

* In terms of BEE deal, co issued 14.2 million shares at R0.001 each to Discovery Foundation for an initial period of 10 years

* Repurchase by discovery of 5 666 134 discovery shares held by foundation, at a price of r0.001 per Discovery share

* Foundation has resolved in terms of Foundation agreement to refinance its shareholding in Discovery

* Issue to foundation by discovery of 5,666,134 new Discovery shares at a price of R144.22 per discovery share, representing 30 day VWAP to Dec. 9, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.