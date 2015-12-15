BRIEF-Discovery updates on refinancing of BEE deal by the Discovery Foundation

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Discovery Ltd :

* Refinancing of bee transaction by the discovery foundation

* In terms of BEE deal, co issued 14.2 million shares at R0.001 each to Discovery Foundation for an initial period of 10 years

* Repurchase by discovery of 5 666 134 discovery shares held by foundation, at a price of r0.001 per Discovery share

* Foundation has resolved in terms of Foundation agreement to refinance its shareholding in Discovery

* Issue to foundation by discovery of 5,666,134 new Discovery shares at a price of R144.22 per discovery share, representing 30 day VWAP to Dec. 9, 2015