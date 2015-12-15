BRIEF-HBM Healthcare: Cathay Industrial Biotech completes equity financing of $135 mln

Dec 15 (Reuters) - HBM Healthcare Investments AG :

* Cathay Industrial Biotech to set foundation for further successful corporate development with financing of $135 million

* Cathay Industrial Biotech announced completion of a significant equity financing of $135 million with Shanxi Lu‘an Mining (Group) Co

* Proceeds will be used to expand production capacity of cathay’s “long-chain diacid” and “green nylon” business

* HBM Healthcare Investments brings in no additional capital in this financing and owns 10 percent of company with completion of transaction