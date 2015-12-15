FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-HBM Healthcare: Cathay Industrial Biotech completes equity financing of $135 mln
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 15, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-HBM Healthcare: Cathay Industrial Biotech completes equity financing of $135 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - HBM Healthcare Investments AG :

* Cathay Industrial Biotech to set foundation for further successful corporate development with financing of $135 million

* Cathay Industrial Biotech announced completion of a significant equity financing of $135 million with Shanxi Lu‘an Mining (Group) Co

* Proceeds will be used to expand production capacity of cathay’s “long-chain diacid” and “green nylon” business

* HBM Healthcare Investments brings in no additional capital in this financing and owns 10 percent of company with completion of transaction Source text: bit.ly/1P4fQTc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.