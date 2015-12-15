FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ascom acquires Italian medical software company UMS
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
December 15, 2015 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ascom acquires Italian medical software company UMS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ascom Holding AG :

* Acquires Italian medical software company UMS (United Medical Software)

* With acquisition of UMS, Ascom will gain access to new software and competence for global integrated workflow solutions in healthcare ICT

* Purchase price amounts to mid-single digit millions in Swiss francs

* In addition, Ascom has agreed to an earn-out payment in low-single digit millions in Swiss francs, dependent on achievement of agreed revenue targets Source text - bit.ly/1NmsHPT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.