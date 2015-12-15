BRIEF-Sun International says date of Tribunal hearing for Peermont deal conditionally agreed

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Sun International Ltd

* Acquisition by Sun International of the Peermont Group

* Dates for hearing have been provisionally agreed by commission and merging parties (subject to confirmation by Tribunal)

* Anticipated that hearing before Tribunal will run on selected dates during June 2016, commencing on 6 June 2016 with an anticipated completion date of 30 June 2016

* Given timing of tribunal hearings it is impossible for condition precedent to be met by long stop date

* Any extension to long stop date or any other substantive amendment to terms will be conditional on Sun International shareholder approval