FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sun International says date of Tribunal hearing for Peermont deal conditionally agreed
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
December 15, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sun International says date of Tribunal hearing for Peermont deal conditionally agreed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Sun International Ltd

* Acquisition by Sun International of the Peermont Group

* Dates for hearing have been provisionally agreed by commission and merging parties (subject to confirmation by Tribunal)

* Anticipated that hearing before Tribunal will run on selected dates during June 2016, commencing on 6 June 2016 with an anticipated completion date of 30 June 2016

* Given timing of tribunal hearings it is impossible for condition precedent to be met by long stop date

* Any extension to long stop date or any other substantive amendment to terms will be conditional on Sun International shareholder approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.