BRIEF-Pihlajalinna and Sentica announce result of share issue and sale
December 15, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pihlajalinna and Sentica announce result of share issue and sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Pihlajalinna Oyj :

* Decided to issue 1.5 million shares on basis of authorization granted to it by company EGM on Dec. 14

* Trading in shares is expected to commence on NASDAQ Helsinki on or about Dec. 17

* Subscription price in share issue was set at 17.0 euros ($18.75) per share

* Agreed not to issue or sell any shares in Pihlajalinna for period ending 90 days after closing of share issue

* Sentica Buyout III and Sentica Buyout III Co-Investment sold 1.5 mln shares in company in connection to share issue Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9067 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

