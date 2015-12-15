CORRECTED-BRIEF-Mediclinic says S.Africa Takeover Panel rules Remgro not acting in concert with Al Noor

(Corrects headline to say “S.Africa Takeover Panel”, not “UK Takeover Panel”)

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International Ltd :

* Announcement regarding the ruling of the Takeover Special Committee

* Takeover Special Committee has ruled that Remgro Healthcare is not acting in concert with Al Noor for purposes of sections 115(4) and 115(4a) of companies act

* Takeover Special Committee says any voting rights controlled by Remgro Healthcare may be included in calculating whether quorum present at GM