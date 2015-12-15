BRIEF-UBM says sells PR Newswire to Cision for $841 million

Dec 15 (Reuters) - UBM Plc :
* UBM Plc announces the sale of PR Newswire to Cision
* Announces that it has reached agreement for sale of PR Newswire to Cision for $841 million, comprising $810 million in cash and $31 million of preferred equity (on a fair value basis)
* Transaction is a significant step for UBM in executing its “events first” strategy
* Net cash proceeds received on completion are expected to be approximately 498 million stg after adjustments for transaction expenses, debt-like items, tax and a contribution of 10 million stg to UBM’s pension scheme
* Transaction requires shareholder approval and a circular is expected to be posted to UBM shareholders shortly
* Transaction will be dilutive to EPS initially
* However this dilution will be partially mitigated by proposed share consolidation accompanying special dividend
* PR Newswire will be treated as held for sale when UBM reports its full-year results for 2015 on Feb.25, 2016
* Following completion of transaction, 245 million stg is proposed to be returned to shareholders by way of a special dividend
* Remainder retained to provide greater financial capacity to drive strategy through bolt-on acquisitions
* Agreement is subject to anti-trust clearance in US. Completion is expected late in Q1 2016