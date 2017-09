BRIEF-Henderson completes 25 mln stg share buyback programme

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Henderson Group Plc

* Henderson group - share buyback programme

* under buyback, company has bought back and cancelled 9,012,801 of its ordinary shares of 12.5 pence each (shares), of which 4,649,467 were chess depository interests (cdis) which have been converted into shares and cancelled.

* company has expended a total amount of £24,987,703 million under buyback,

* henderson group plc has today announced that it has completed its on-market share buyback programme (buyback)