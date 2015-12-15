FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Federal high court delivered judgment dismissing proceedings issued by Stanbic IBTC
December 15, 2015 / 7:47 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Federal high court delivered judgment dismissing proceedings issued by Stanbic IBTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc:

* Federal high court delivered judgment dismissing proceedings issued by Stanbic IBTC

* Judgment dismiss proceedings by co against Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion

* Says oral judgment held that questions raised by Stanbic IBTC regarding FRC were “hypothetical and academic”

* Co awaits written judgment to enable it to understand the decision regarding the meaning and application of section 7 of the NOTAP Act

* Co has exercised its constitutional right of appeal and lodged an appeal at the Lagos division of the court of appeal Source: bit.ly/1QpVCq4 Further company coverage:

