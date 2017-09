Dec 15 (Reuters) - Obducat AB :

* Receives order from Shanghai Jiao Tong University

* Order value amounts to about 1 million Swedish crowns ($120,000)

* The EITRE system to Shanghai Jiao Tong University will be delivered during Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.4564 Swedish crowns)