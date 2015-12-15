BRIEF-Ratos says portfolio company Aibel inks deal worth NOK 7.5 mln with Statoil

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ratos AB

* Says Statoil renews its confidence in Aibel

* Says Aibel was today granted a new framework agreement for the supply of maintenance and modification services to Statoil

* Says through the new agreement, Aibel will retain today’s volumes and extend its maintenance assignment for the Aasta Hansteen oil platform

* Says valued by Aibel at approximately NOK 7.5 billion, framework agreement is for six years with a four-year extension option

* Says Ratos's holding in Aibel is 32 percent.