BRIEF-Ratos says portfolio company Aibel inks deal worth NOK 7.5 mln with Statoil
December 15, 2015 / 8:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ratos says portfolio company Aibel inks deal worth NOK 7.5 mln with Statoil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ratos AB

* Says Statoil renews its confidence in Aibel

* Says Aibel was today granted a new framework agreement for the supply of maintenance and modification services to Statoil

* Says through the new agreement, Aibel will retain today’s volumes and extend its maintenance assignment for the Aasta Hansteen oil platform

* Says valued by Aibel at approximately NOK 7.5 billion, framework agreement is for six years with a four-year extension option

* Says Ratos’s holding in Aibel is 32 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

