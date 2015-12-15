FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GSK says signs five-year partnership with Comic Relief to fight malaria
December 15, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GSK says signs five-year partnership with Comic Relief to fight malaria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc :

* Comic Relief and GSK form five-year partnership to fight malaria and strengthen health systems

* Full-results from scoping study will be available in early 2016 and first decisions on grant-making taken later in year

* Fund - created through a 17 million stg donation from GSK, 5 million stg from Comic Relief - will provide targeted grants over next five years

* Grants will be made by Comic Relief through their standard independent grant making process

* Grants will be given to organisations on frontline, tackling malaria and improving health in five malaria endemic countries in Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia Further company coverage:

