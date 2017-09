Dec 15 (Reuters) - Agrob Immobilien AG :

* Cuts earnings forecast due to additional object related maintenance costs at amount of about 1.1 million euros ($1.21 million)

* Now sees FY net income of between 1.1 million euros and 1.2 million euros

* Despite these revised earnings forecast aims to propose dividend for current FY on level of previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)