BRIEF-Statoil awards maintenance and modification agreements worth NOK 24 bln

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Statoil Asa :

* Statoil says has today awarded maintenance and modification agreements worth NOK 24 billion for the company’s installations on the Norwegian continental shelf (ncs) and for onshore plants at Sture, Kollsnes, Kårstø and Melkøya

* The contract period is six years plus a four-year extension option, and starts in the first quarter of 2016

* Remaining options of existing maintenance & modifications agreements will not be exercised

* The main contractor agreements have been awarded to the following companies: Aibel, Apply Soerco, Reinertsen, Wood Group Mustang Norway

* Competition agreements for more complex modification services have also been awarded

* The competition agreements portfolio covers a period of 10 years that starts in the first quarter of 2016

* The competition agreements portfolio covers a period of 10 years that starts in the first quarter of 2016

* The agreements form the basis for individual project competitions where one, two or more suppliers are invited to participate