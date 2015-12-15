FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tsogo Sun to acquire control of Hospitality
December 15, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tsogo Sun to acquire control of Hospitality

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Hospitality Property Fund Ltd :

* TSH - HPB - Tsogo to acquire control of hospitality and withdrawal of cautionary announcement

* Tsogo will hold, indirectly via SSH, in excess of 50 pct of hospitality’s ordinary shares in issue post implementation of restructure, deal

* In terms of agreement, hospitality will acquire 100% of shares in newco (which will own Tsogo portfolio) from SSH in exchange for issue by Hospitality to SSH of consideration shares

* Transaction presents a highly attractive acquisition for hospitality

* Tsogo portfolio to be acquired free of debt, transaction will reduces Hospitality’s gearing ratio from 36.2 pct at June 30 to 26.9 pct

* Formal sale of shares agreement was signed on Dec 14 between SSH, Southern Sun Hotel Interests Proprietary Ltd, Eglin Investments No 12 Proprietary Ltd, Fezisource Proprietary Ltd and Hospitality Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)

