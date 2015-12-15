FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mondi, Walki terminate deal due to EU competition concerns
December 15, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mondi, Walki terminate deal due to EU competition concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Mondi Plc :

* Mondi Group and Walki Group withdraw European Commission application and terminate agreement

* Mondi and Walki have been in discussions with European Commission about ways to alleviate concerns related to impact on competitive environment

* No workable solution suitable for all parties has been found and therefore Walki and Mondi have decided to withdraw application to commission and terminate acquisition agreement

* Mondi will continue to operate its extrusion coatings business as before to benefit of its customers and other stakeholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

