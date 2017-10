Dec 15 (Reuters) - Aurum SA w upadlosci ukladowej :

* Receives decision of The Polish Financial Supervision Commission (KNF) on cancellation of procedure for imposition of an administrative fine on company

* KNF discontinues proceedings as the company was announced bankrupt on March 12 and lost on that date status of an investment fund company