December 15, 2015 / 3:58 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Southern View Finance says shareholders agree to change of co's name to Vestin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Southern View Finance Ltd :

* Shareholders of company have resolved to change of name of company from Southern View Finance Ltd to Vestin Holdings Ltd

* Company currently trades under BSX (Bermuda Stock Exchange)ticker “SVF.BH” and JSE Limited (“JSE”) ticker “SVF” on alternative exchange (“ALTX”)

* After change of name, will trade on BSX under “VIN.BH” and short name “Vestin”, and on ALTX under ticker “VIN” and short name “Vestin” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

