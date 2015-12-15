BRIEF-Greenyard Foods reports no net profit for H1

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Greenyard Foods NV :

* H1 sales up by 1.5 pct to 1,975.6 million euros ($2.16 billion)

* H1 REBITDA down by 14.9 pct to 72.5 million euros

* Reports no H1 net profit versus 14.3 million euros year ago

* H1 consolidated net financial debt decreased by 15.6 pct to 415.4 million euros, or net leverage of 3.1

* H1 solvency of 35.9 pct

* Board of directors and management believe that the company is well positioned to deliver profitable growth

