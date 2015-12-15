FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PAI Partners enters exclusive negotiations to buy B&B Hotels
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 15, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-PAI Partners enters exclusive negotiations to buy B&B Hotels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group LP

* PAI Partners enters exclusive negotiations to buy B&B Hotels

* Carlyle group and Montefiore Investment today announced that they have entered into exclusive negotiations with private equity firm PAI Partners

* Negotiations for the acquisition by PAI of Groupe B&B Hotels alongside B&B’s management team.

* Equity for the transaction would be provided by PAI Europe VI, PAI’s latest 3.3bn fund

* Offer is subject to the consultation process of the relevant “comités d‘entreprise” Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.