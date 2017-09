Dec 16 (Reuters) - Celyad SA :

* Celyad announces the publication of its CHART-1 trial design methods paper in the European Journal of Heart Failure

* CHART-1 (Congestive Heart failure Cardiopoietic Regenerative Therapy) is a patient prospective, controlled multi-centre, randomized, double-blinded Phase III clinical trial comparing treatment with C-Cure to a sham treatment

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)