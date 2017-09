Dec 16 (Reuters) - Parmalat SpA :

* Unit Parmalat Australia Pty Ltd signs agreement with Fonterra Brands (Australia) Pty Ltd (Fonterra) to buy its Australian yoghurt and dairy dessert business

* Stipulated enterprise value of the business acquired from Fonterra is about 10 million euros ($10.94 million)

Source text: bit.ly/1P72l6W Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)