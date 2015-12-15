FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kinnevik says appeal court rules in its favor in tax dispute
December 15, 2015 / 4:07 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kinnevik says appeal court rules in its favor in tax dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Kinnevik

* the Swedish Administrative Court of Appeal in Sundsvall has decided in favor of Kinnevik in the tax dispute concerning withholding tax in the amount of SEK 702m in relation to Kinnevik’s acquisition of Emesco AB in 2009

* The Administrative Court of Appeal thereby affirms the Administrative Court’s judgment of 1 December 2014 to reject the Swedish Tax Agency’s claim that withholding tax should be lodged on an intra-group distribution received by Kinnevik in connection with the acquisition of Emesco AB in 2009

* As disclosed in its Annual Reports, Kinnevik has not provided for any potential additional tax as a result of the dispute. Today’s decision will thus not have any effect on Kinnevik’s financial statements or cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

