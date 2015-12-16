FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Leclanche raises CHF 6.9 mln to support growth investments
December 16, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Leclanche raises CHF 6.9 mln to support growth investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Leclanche SA :

* Raises 6.9 million Swiss francs ($6.97 million) to support growth investments

* Successfully conducts a private placement and issuance of mandatory convertible notes to existing and new investors

* Intends to use net proceeds primarily to support growth investments in projects, in particular to manufacture, install and commission first part of a large grid ancillary services project

* Will also use part of proceeds to pay remaining amount to complete M&A transaction with Ads-Tec GmbH announced on Aug. 13 

* Has become aware that 50 pct of its share capital and legal reserves are no longer covered by net equity

* Additional private placement to be potentially conducted in January/February 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9896 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

