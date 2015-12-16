FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Watchstone granted suspension of trading from 7.30am on Dec 16
#IT Services & Consulting
December 16, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Watchstone granted suspension of trading from 7.30am on Dec 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Watchstone Group Plc :

* Planned temporary suspension

* Has been granted a request that its ordinary shares be suspended from trading at 7:30am today

* In event that company’s proposals are rejected by court, company will request that its ordinary shares re-commence trading at opening of market on Thursday

* If court approves reduction of capital and return of capital, suspension will be in place until market opening on Monday, Dec. 21, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
