BRIEF-Diös Fastigheter in real estate transaction with Riksbyggen and Kommunal

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Diös Fastigheter AB :
* Acquires three central located properties with an area of 14,260 square meters
* Underlying property value of acquisition amounts to 149 million Swedish crowns
* Sells eleven properties with an area of 39,800 square meters
* Sale value 321 million Swedish crowns ($37.8 million)
* Results will be reported during Q4 in 2015
* Change of possession will be on Dec. 30 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4857 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)