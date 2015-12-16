BRIEF-Diös Fastigheter in real estate transaction with Riksbyggen and Kommunal

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Diös Fastigheter AB :

* Acquires three central located properties with an area of 14,260 square meters

* Underlying property value of acquisition amounts to 149 million Swedish crowns

* Sells eleven properties with an area of 39,800 square meters

* Sale value 321 million Swedish crowns ($37.8 million)

* Results will be reported during Q4 in 2015

* Change of possession will be on Dec. 30 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4857 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)