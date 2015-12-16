FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Diös Fastigheter in real estate transaction with Riksbyggen and Kommunal
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 16, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Diös Fastigheter in real estate transaction with Riksbyggen and Kommunal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Diös Fastigheter AB :

* Acquires three central located properties with an area of 14,260 square meters

* Underlying property value of acquisition amounts to 149 million Swedish crowns

* Sells eleven properties with an area of 39,800 square meters

* Sale value 321 million Swedish crowns ($37.8 million)

* Results will be reported during Q4 in 2015

* Change of possession will be on Dec. 30 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4857 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.