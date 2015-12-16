FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Alliance Trust exits fixed income, sells commercial property
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 16, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Alliance Trust exits fixed income, sells commercial property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Alliance Trust Plc

* Update on changes

* exiting fixed income, with exposure reduced by 48% to £74m to date through realisation of holdings in ati fixed and disposal of non-core income funds investments

* msci all . Msci all country world index now used as benchmark for trust

* sale of sole remaining commercial property for £5.6m, a profit on holding value of 15.6%

* initiated sale process for legacy mineral rights portfolio. Expected to complete during 2016

* create independent boards for alliance trust investments (ati) and alliance trust savings (ats) to increase focus and accountability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.