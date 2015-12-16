FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-IQE says on track to achieve full year expectations
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
December 16, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-IQE says on track to achieve full year expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - IQE Plc :

* On track to achieve year on year revenue growth, with H2 revenues expected to be up sequentially over H1

* Widely reported weakness in mobile and smartphone markets has impacted wireless wafer sales in Q4, but this has been offset by higher non-wireless revenues

* IQE reports financial performance is on track to achieve full year expectations

* Financial performance for FY remains in line with its expectations, which should result in net debt of approximately 25 mln stg by December 31, 2015

* Outlook for 2016 and beyond remains positive due to increasing global connectivity and continuing growth in data traffic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.