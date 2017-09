Dec 16 (Reuters) - Spineway SAS :

* Has signed a marketing contract with a Swiss distributor and realised more than 20 interventions in Switzerland

* Records first sales in Denmark, where 3 idiopathic scoliosis interventions have already been performed

* Sees marked increase in its business in Europe in H2