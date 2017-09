Dec 16 (Reuters) - Fastighets Balder AB :

* Completes a directed issue of 10 million Class B shares

* Will receive proceeds amounting to approximately 1.7 billion Swedish crowns

* Amount will be used to partly finance acquisition of an additional 22.9 percent of outstanding shares in Sato Oyj.  Source text for Eikon:

