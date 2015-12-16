BRIEF-Bioinvent says will initiate three clinicial trials in 2016

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Bioinvent

* Bioinvent update on clinical and preclinical drug programs

* Bioinvent says several positive interactions with regulatory authorities have taken place and clinical trials with three of company’s antibodies are expected to start in 2016

* A scientific advice meeting with the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) was held in preparation for the first clinical study of BI-1206

* Bioinvent says study plan presented to regulator, as well as bioinvent’s data, were well received.

* Cancer Research UK plans to submit the Clinical Trial Application in April 2016 

* With an increased commitment to the BI-505 program, BioInvent will submit a clinical trial application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2015

* BioInvent and its partner Oncurios is planning to start a clinical trial with TB-403 in medulloblastoma during early 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)