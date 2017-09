Dec 16 (Reuters) - Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):

* Shareholder Arif Cerit sells 6 million shares in Arbul Entegre Tekstil Isletmeleri AS to IPEG Beteiligungen AG based in Switzerland for 5.8 million lira ($1.96 million)

* Arif Cerit’s share in Arbul falls to 23.06 pct from 45.28 pct after the transaction  Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9620 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)