Dec 16 (Reuters) - Corem :

* Rents out 5,000 sqm in Kumla

* Has signed 10-year lease agreement with Norwegian manufacturing company Loxy Sweden AB for property Transistorn 2 i Kumla

* Annual rental value of about 2.3 million Swedish crowns

* Move-in is expected by July 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)