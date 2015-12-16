BRIEF-Foxtons commences share buy back

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Foxtons Group Plc :

* Intention to utilise part of its general authority to make on-market purchases of Foxtons ordinary shares

* Proposed share buy back will be funded from accumulated cash resources and will have no impact on any future ordinary and special dividend payments

* Share purchases will be effected on behalf of Foxtons by its brokers, Credit Suisse and Numis

* Will commence from today in accordance with general authority to purchase ordinary shares granted by its shareholders at 2015 AGM