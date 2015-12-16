FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Foxtons commences share buy back
December 16, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Foxtons commences share buy back

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Foxtons Group Plc :

* Intention to utilise part of its general authority to make on-market purchases of Foxtons ordinary shares

* Proposed share buy back will be funded from accumulated cash resources and will have no impact on any future ordinary and special dividend payments

* Share purchases will be effected on behalf of Foxtons by its brokers, Credit Suisse and Numis

* Will commence from today in accordance with general authority to purchase ordinary shares granted by its shareholders at 2015 AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

