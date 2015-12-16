FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Conwert says restructures and terminates derivatives
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 16, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Conwert says restructures and terminates derivatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Conwert Immobilien Invest :

* Announces a further major step in realignment of its financing by terminating and restructuring financial derivatives

* Terminated existing financial derivatives with a nominal value of 329.6 million euros ($360.8 million) and restructured derivatives with a nominal value of 170.9 mln eur

* Average cost of debt has thereby fallen from 3.6 percent to less than 2.6 percent

* At end of Q3 2015 financial liabilities of Conwert stood at 1,505.8 mln eur

* Total costs of terminating and restructuring existing financial derivatives, which do not have an impact on profit or loss, totaled 95.3 mln eur Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9136 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.