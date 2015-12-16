BRIEF-Conwert says restructures and terminates derivatives

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Conwert Immobilien Invest :

* Announces a further major step in realignment of its financing by terminating and restructuring financial derivatives

* Terminated existing financial derivatives with a nominal value of 329.6 million euros ($360.8 million) and restructured derivatives with a nominal value of 170.9 mln eur

* Average cost of debt has thereby fallen from 3.6 percent to less than 2.6 percent

* At end of Q3 2015 financial liabilities of Conwert stood at 1,505.8 mln eur

* Total costs of terminating and restructuring existing financial derivatives, which do not have an impact on profit or loss, totaled 95.3 mln eur Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9136 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy)