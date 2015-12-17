FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MTN Ghana wins a 4G/LTE licence
December 17, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MTN Ghana wins a 4G/LTE licence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Mtn Group Ltd

* MTN Ghana awarded a 4G/LTE licence

* Scancom Limited (“MTN Ghana”) was declared a winner in auction process of a 15 year 4G/LTE licence in 800 mhz spectrum band for a purchase consideration of $67.5 million

* As part of eligibility criteria, MTN Ghana is required to have a minimum of 35 pct Ghanaian ownership in place within 13 mnths from effective date of licence

* MTN is exploring various options to comply with eligibility criteria Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

