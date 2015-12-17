FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ypsomed creates new jobs and invests in Solothurn facility
December 17, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ypsomed creates new jobs and invests in Solothurn facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Ypsomed Holding AG :

* Is adding to existing infrastructure at the Solothurn facility and creating around 100 new jobs over the coming years

* Total investment in manufacturing equipment and infrastructure is 50 million Swiss francs ($50.23 million)

* Significant part of this extension is another major project for long-standing partner Sanofi

* Injection system components will be manufactured on an additional production line starting in the second half of 2016

* Annual capacity will be in the double-digit millions

* Will also be expanding capacity for its own products, including the UnoPen Source text - bit.ly/1mp9GDK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9954 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

