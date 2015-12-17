BRIEF-TDK Corp bids for Micronas 

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG :

* TDK Corporation to acquire Micronas to further grow the magnetic sensor business

* TDK announces an all cash public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares of Micronas for a price of 7.50 Swiss francs ($7.54) per share

* Micronas’ board of directors unanimously supports the public tender offer and recommends that shareholders accept the offer

* On a fully diluted equity-value basis, the transaction is valued at approximately 214 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9949 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)