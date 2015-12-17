FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-TDK Corp bids for Micronas 
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
December 17, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-TDK Corp bids for Micronas 

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG :

* TDK Corporation to acquire Micronas to further grow the magnetic sensor business

* TDK announces an all cash public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares of Micronas for a price of 7.50 Swiss francs ($7.54) per share

* Micronas’ board of directors unanimously supports the public tender offer and recommends that shareholders accept the offer

* On a fully diluted equity-value basis, the transaction is valued at approximately 214 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9949 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.