BRIEF-London Stock Exchange Group says saw good performance in 2015

Dec 17 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc :

* Trading statement

* Good performance across each of group businesses. In information services

* ETF assets benchmarked to FTSE Russell up 4 pct

* Demand for other information products, including Unavista and Sedol, remained strong

* In post trade services, LCH.Clearnet has delivered a good performance in all OTC areas

* Primary markets were robust with 40 billion bln equity capital raised on group’s markets for period - down just 2 pct on last year in more challenging market conditions

* Non-financial KPIS for eleven months ended Nov. 39, 2015 and, where appropriate, to corresponding period last year