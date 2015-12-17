FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-London Stock Exchange Group says saw good performance in 2015
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 17, 2015 / 7:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-London Stock Exchange Group says saw good performance in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc :

* Trading statement

* Good performance across each of group businesses. In information services

* ETF assets benchmarked to FTSE Russell up 4 pct

* Demand for other information products, including Unavista and Sedol, remained strong

* In post trade services, LCH.Clearnet has delivered a good performance in all OTC areas

* Primary markets were robust with 40 billion bln equity capital raised on group’s markets for period - down just 2 pct on last year in more challenging market conditions

* Non-financial KPIS for eleven months ended Nov. 39, 2015 and, where appropriate, to corresponding period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.