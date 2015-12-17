FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-APR Energy board urges shareholders to accept buyout offer
December 17, 2015 / 7:47 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-APR Energy board urges shareholders to accept buyout offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - APR Energy Plc :

* Offer update

* Continuing to recommend that APR Energy shareholders accept offer

* Independent APR Energy directors, who have been so advised by Barclays on financial terms of offer, continue to consider offer to be fair and reasonable

* Board of APR Energy has received a number of suggestions from APR Energy shareholders regarding possible alternative ways to stabilise APR Energy Group’s finances

* Having taken advice from its advisers, it does not consider these likely to achieve that result or, in some cases, to be capable of execution at all Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
