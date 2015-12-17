BRIEF-Bang & Olufsen Q2 EBIT loss narrows to DKK 31 million

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Bang & Olufsen A/S :

* H1 revenue 1.24 billion Danish crowns ($180.6 million) versus 1.01 billion crowns tear ago

* H1 EBIT loss 136 million crowns versus loss 327 million crowns year ago

* Q2 revenue 729 million crowns versus 579 million crowns year ago

* Q2 EBIT loss 31 million crowns versus loss 155 million crowns year ago

* Full year guidance for group is maintained - revenue to grow by 8-12 pct compared to 2014/15, EBIT before costs previously allocated to Automotive to be around break-even Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8650 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)