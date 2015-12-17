FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bang & Olufsen Q2 EBIT loss narrows to DKK 31 million
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
December 17, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bang & Olufsen Q2 EBIT loss narrows to DKK 31 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Bang & Olufsen A/S :

* H1 revenue 1.24 billion Danish crowns ($180.6 million) versus 1.01 billion crowns tear ago

* H1 EBIT loss 136 million crowns versus loss 327 million crowns year ago

* Q2 revenue 729 million crowns versus 579 million crowns year ago

* Q2 EBIT loss 31 million crowns versus loss 155 million crowns year ago

* Full year guidance for group is maintained - revenue to grow by 8-12 pct compared to 2014/15, EBIT before costs previously allocated to Automotive to be around break-even Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8650 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.