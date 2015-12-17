FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Premier Farnell sees oper profit at lower end of guidance range
December 17, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Premier Farnell sees oper profit at lower end of guidance range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Premier Farnell Plc :

* Sales per day grew 0.5 pct in Q3

* Remain cautious about ongoing challenging industrial backdrop in US, expect margin pressure reflecting current competitive environment

* FY16 operating profit expected to be in line with previous guidance, albeit towards lower end of range

* Operational review completed identifying significant efficiency and margin improvement including annualised cost savings of 19 million pounds - full run rate benefit in FY18

* Gross margin in Q3 was 33.6 pct, 2.5 percentage points lower than Q3 of prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
