Dec 17 (Reuters) - Workspace Group Plc :

* Has been granted planning permission for redevelopment of Marshgate Industrial Estate on Marshgate Lane in Stratford, E15 2NH

* Has secured mixed use planning consent to replace existing buildings with a redevelopment comprising 200 residential units