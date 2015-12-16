FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bialetti Industrie signs preliminary agreement with Trevidea for sale of brand Girmi
December 16, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bialetti Industrie signs preliminary agreement with Trevidea for sale of brand Girmi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Bialetti Industrie SpA :

* Signs preliminary agreement with Trevidea Srl for sale of brand Girmi and a patent for 3 million euros ($3.28 million)

* The agreement is subject to condition precedent namely to the issuance by June 30, 2016 of the consent of Bialetti’s lending banks, that signed in 2012 a loan agreement secured by pledges on brand Girmi and Aeternum, and cancellation of the lien that the banks claim

* If the conditions precedent do not occur within above mentioned period the parties will be free from all obligations related to the sale of brand and patent

* The contract envisages also sale of some of the products of Girmi brand for up to 1.5 million euros

* Final price is to be determined in Jan. 2016

Source text: bit.ly/1QKIHw4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9154 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

