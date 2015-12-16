BRIEF-Bialetti Industrie signs preliminary agreement with Trevidea for sale of brand Girmi

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Bialetti Industrie SpA :

* Signs preliminary agreement with Trevidea Srl for sale of brand Girmi and a patent for 3 million euros ($3.28 million)

* The agreement is subject to condition precedent namely to the issuance by June 30, 2016 of the consent of Bialetti’s lending banks, that signed in 2012 a loan agreement secured by pledges on brand Girmi and Aeternum, and cancellation of the lien that the banks claim

* If the conditions precedent do not occur within above mentioned period the parties will be free from all obligations related to the sale of brand and patent

* The contract envisages also sale of some of the products of Girmi brand for up to 1.5 million euros

* Final price is to be determined in Jan. 2016

