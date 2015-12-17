FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Galapagos and Gilead announce global partnership
December 17, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Galapagos and Gilead announce global partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Galapagos NV :

* Galapagos and Gilead announce global partnership to develop filgotinib for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases

* Galapagos is eligible for payments up to $1.35 billion in milestones, with tiered royalties starting at 20 percent and a profit split in co-promotion territories

* Galapagos will receive an upfront payment of $725 million consisting of a license fee of $300 million and a $425 million equity investment in Galapagos

* Companies will start phase 3 trials in RA and Crohn’s in 2016 pending successful outcome of discussions with regulatory authorities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

