BRIEF-Galapagos and Gilead announce global partnership

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Galapagos NV :

* Galapagos and Gilead announce global partnership to develop filgotinib for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases

* Galapagos is eligible for payments up to $1.35 billion in milestones, with tiered royalties starting at 20 percent and a profit split in co-promotion territories

* Galapagos will receive an upfront payment of $725 million consisting of a license fee of $300 million and a $425 million equity investment in Galapagos

* Companies will start phase 3 trials in RA and Crohn's in 2016 pending successful outcome of discussions with regulatory authorities