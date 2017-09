Dec 17 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd:

* Encourages you (shareholders) to vote in favour of demerger, which will establish Cybg Group as a standalone group operating in UK- chairman

* NAB is on track with its demerger and proposed initial public offering (IPO) of our Clydesdale and Yorkshire banks in UK, to be completed early next year- chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: