BRIEF-Trinity Mirror sees performance for year marginally ahead of expectations

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Trinity Mirror Plc :

* Trading update

* Board now expects performance for year to be marginally ahead of expectations

* Sees Q4 publishing revenue to fall by 7 pct with print declining by 8 pct and digital growing by 12 pct

* Underlying revenue is also expected to be in-line with Q3, down 7 pct year on year

* Making good progress against our strategic initiatives and business continues to deliver strong cash flows and will deliver targeted structural cost savings of 20 million stg for year

* While trading environment remains volatile, revenue for Q4 (13 weeks to Dec. 27, 2015) is expected to be in-line with Q3 

* Underlying circulation and print advertising revenue in Q4 is expected to fall by 4 pct and 16 pct