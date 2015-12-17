FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Novo Nordisk says ends 4th Phase 3a trial with semaglutide
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 17, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Novo Nordisk says ends 4th Phase 3a trial with semaglutide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk

* Successfully completes fourth phase 3a trial with semaglutide in people with type 2 diabetes

* Expects to announce headline results of two remaining Sustain trials in first half of 2016

* Says in trial, semaglutide appeared to have a safe and well-tolerated profile

* Trial achieved its objective by demonstrating that from a mean baseline HbA1c of 8.1%, people treated with 0.5 mg or 1.0 mg semaglutide achieved a statistically significant and superior improvement in HbA1c of 1.3% and 1.6% respectively, compared to an improvement in HbA1c of 0.5% with 100 mg sitagliptin

* The most common adverse event was nausea which diminished over time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Teis Jensen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.