BRIEF-Novo Nordisk says ends 4th Phase 3a trial with semaglutide

Novo Nordisk

* Successfully completes fourth phase 3a trial with semaglutide in people with type 2 diabetes

* Expects to announce headline results of two remaining Sustain trials in first half of 2016

* Says in trial, semaglutide appeared to have a safe and well-tolerated profile

* Trial achieved its objective by demonstrating that from a mean baseline HbA1c of 8.1%, people treated with 0.5 mg or 1.0 mg semaglutide achieved a statistically significant and superior improvement in HbA1c of 1.3% and 1.6% respectively, compared to an improvement in HbA1c of 0.5% with 100 mg sitagliptin

* The most common adverse event was nausea which diminished over time